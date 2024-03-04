Gulf Oil Lubricants share price jumps 7% after ICICI Securities initiates coverage with a 'Buy' call; sees 25% upside
Gulf Oil Lubricants India is the second largest private player in the petroleum lubricant space, with an estimated 7-8% market share in its focus segments of automotive and industrial lubricants, as per the company.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India share price jumped over 7% on Monday after ICICI Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating. Gulf Oil shares spiked as much as 7.7% to ₹1,076.90 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started