Gurugram high-end property demand softens; Noida holds strong amid supply shortage

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Gurugram's real estate boom appears to be cooling off, with demand softening in high-ticket segments, though interest remains strong in the ₹2-4 crore range.

A report by Antique Stock Broking Limited highlights that developers are increasingly offering steep discounts to serious buyers. Reputed developers, however, are unlikely to face much challenge, the report added.

Meanwhile, in Noida, demand remains steady as the market continues to grapple with a supply shortage, the report added.

The report further added that buoyed by strong balance sheets and a focus on boosting pre-sales, competition for project acquisitions is intense. Many players vying for opportunities and pushing up valuations--particularly for redevelopment projects in MMR and those in Gurugram.

While this is likely to put pressure on profit margins, companies with a healthy pipeline of ongoing projects over the next few years could find themselves in a favourable position, the report added.

Outside the north region, July and August real estate absorption in Bengaluru was very encouraging, contrary to expectations of muted absorption on the back of IT job lay-offs.

The Conversion from footfalls were healthy. Ticket sizes below ₹20 million are in the comfort zone.

Whereas, units with higher ticket sizes greater than ₹20 million are also witnessing healthy absorption, but with some inducements, such as relaxed payment plans, etc., are the order of the day. Pune too has been witnessing strong absorption in Hinjewadi and Hadapsar micro-markets, the report added.

The report further added that macroeconomic factors like interest rates are falling (the current repo rate is 5.5 per cent, with another 25 bps cut expected). Low inflation (1.55 per cent in July), income tax relief for earnings up to ₹12 lakh per year, a good monsoon, and a strong first-quarter GDP growth of 7.8 per cent have all been positive signs, especially for the real estate sector. However, trade uncertainties with the US and layoffs in IT companies pose some risks, the report added. (ANI)