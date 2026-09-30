H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

Initial public offering (IPO) activity in India has remained remarkably resilient through the first half of fiscal year 2027, even as global uncertainty battered the broader equity market. Analysts say this resilience reflects growing investor preference for attractively priced, fundamentally sound new listings amid a subdued secondary market.
As many as 78 companies listed on the mainboard in the first half of FY27 (April-September), up from 65 in the year-ago period. The average issue size rose 12% year-on-year to more than ₹1,200 crore, according to Mint’s analysis of Primeinfobase data. Overall, mainboard companies raised 35% more in H1 FY27, with the total amount increasing to ₹94,184 crore from ₹69,533 crore in H1 FY26.