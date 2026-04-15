HAL, BEL, BDL to Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: Defence stocks rise up to 10% amid ceasefire hopes in US-Iran war

Defence stocks jumped up to 10% on Wednesday, led by strong buying across the Indian stock market today. The Nifty India Defence sector rallied as much as 2.5%, with all its constituents trading in the green.

MTAR Technologies emerged as the top gainer on the Nifty India Defence index, with over 10% rally. Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Data Patterns (India), AXISCADES Technologies and Mishra Dhatu Nigam rallied 3-5%.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Bharat Dynamics (BDL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Dynamatic Technologies were among other gainers.

The rally in defence stocks was also supported by a strong momentum in the Indian stock market today amid signs of resumption of US-Iran peace talks, raising hopes of an end to the Middle East conflict.

The Sensex surged over 1,300 points, while the Nifty 50 surpassed 24,200 level after surging over 1.5% during the session.

India’s defence sector continues to benefit from strong order visibility, supported by sustained inflows and a robust pipeline. Order backlogs are no longer a constraint for growth.

However, the pace of incremental large-ticket orders is expected to be more measured, with growth increasingly driven by repeat and replenishment orders. While overall visibility remains strong, the trajectory of order inflow (OI) growth is likely to moderate, analysts said.

Given the significant Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) accretion over the past two to three years, a budgeted FY27 capital outlay of approximately ₹2.2 lakh crore, and defence order backlogs estimated at 3–5 times annual revenue, analysts maintain a positive outlook on sector visibility.

That said, the sector appears to be transitioning into a more calibrated phase of the defence upcycle, where incremental ordering momentum may soften, and greater emphasis will be placed on execution efficiency, spending mix, and cash flow delivery.