HAL, BEL to Bharat Dynamics: Defence stocks dip after Trump-Zelensky meeting

Stock Market today: HAL, BEL to Bharat Dynamics, the defence stocks, dipped during the intraday trades on Tuesday after the Trump-Zelensky meeting. Despite a dip , analysts remain optimistic about the long-term growth potential driven by India's focus on indigenous manufacturing.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated19 Aug 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Stock Market today: The defence stocks dip after Trump-Zelensky meeting
Stock Market today: The defence stocks dip after Trump-Zelensky meeting

Stock Market today: The defence stocks as HAL, BEL to Bharat Dynamics dipped during the intraday trades on Tuesday after Trump-Zelensky meeting

The defense stocks have remained in focus and continued to gain in the past few months. While the operation Sindoor and the India-Pakistan conflict led to a sharp rise in the inflow of orders for domestic defense manufacturers such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, and Bharat Dynamics Ltd, among others, the hopes also remained high for export orders rising amidst geopolitical conflicts.

However, the share price cooled down slightly on Tuesday following the Trump-Zelensky meeting.

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹200 jumps 8% as board to consider stock split

Defence stocks as HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics share price movement

The HAL share price and BEL share price dipped more than 1% during the intraday trades on Tuesday, while the Bharat Dynamics, or BDL, share price dipped more than 3%.

Nevertheless, despite cooling down, the defence stocks, such as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Bharat Electronics, and Bharat Dynamics, or BDL, among others, have risen 33-50% in the past 6 months.

Also Read | Power Grid, Natco among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025

Strong Q1 results have added to confidence for Defence stocks as HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics

The Q1 performance of defense stocks remained strong, adding to confidence.

Defence stocks Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and BEL beat Jefferies' margin estimates with strong margin expansion of 831 bps and 385 bps year-on-year, respectively, driving the overall margin improvement. Jefferies India Ltd. highlighted that both management teams guided for margins sustaining or improving from FY25 levels on account of operating leverage.

Also Read | Valuation-earnings mismatch on D-Street: Are investors in for a rude shock?

Defence stocks as HAL, BEL, Bharat Dynamics- Analyst views

Jefferies India Pvt Ltd believes that the recent Indo-Pak conflict will enhance the domestic defence manufacturing focus, and estimate 14% CAGR in domestic defence capital spends over FY25E-30

HAL qas per Jefferies has 5-year growth visibility of 19% Earnings per share CAGR, driven by indigenisation, which should keep multiples elevated

Analysts believe HAL's execution on the deliveries of Tejas Mk1A aircrafts will be a key monitorable in the coming quarters.

However, Amit Anwani, Research Analyst of PL Capital Group, says that HAL is a long-term play on the growing strength & modernization of India's air defense given that it is the primary supplier of India's military aircraft, The long-term sustainable demand opportunity owing to the government's push on indigenous procurement of defense aircraft is positive for HAL. Also a robust order book with a 2-year pipeline of Rs1.0 trillion plus and leap in HAL's technology are other positives.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BELHALBharat DynamicsDefence StocksStock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHAL, BEL to Bharat Dynamics: Defence stocks dip after Trump-Zelensky meeting
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.