HAL, BEL to Tejas Networks: Defence stocks, drone shares rally as US, Israel attack Iran

Tejas Networks, Paras Defence, and ideaForge Technology shares rose up to 15% on March 2 due to heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which typically boost defense stocks. Experts note increased global defense spending and a focus on domestic production amid ongoing conflicts.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published2 Mar 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image
Shares of Tejas Networks, Paras Defence and Spaces, ideaForge Technology, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) surged upto 15% on Monday, March 2 following heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, resulting in a full-scale war in the area.

According to experts, defence stocks typically respond favorably to such conflicts, as they lead to an increased need for defence equipment and the components necessary for their production.

Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, explained that Defence stocks is witnessing renewed investor interest. Heightened geopolitical tensions increase the probability of higher global defence spending, faster procurement cycles, and policy prioritisation of indigenous manufacturing. India has already been on a structural defence push with rising budget allocations and a strong focus on domestic production. Any prolonged conflict globally tends to accelerate capital allocation toward security and strategic capability.

“While short-term volatility cannot be ruled out, defence stocks often act as relative outperformers during periods of geopolitical stress, whereas aviation remains sensitive to oil volatility and demand uncertainty,” said Dasani.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram is a Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, and business news.

Ideaforge TechnologyBharat ElectronicsHindustan AeronauticsTejas NetworksDefence Stocks
