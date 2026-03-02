HAL, BEL to Tejas Networks: Defence stocks, drone shares rally as US, Israel attack Iran

✕

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram is a Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, and business news. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content production, she has developed expertise in data-driven reporting and market analysis, focusing on stock movements, corporate developments, and investor-focused stories.



Prior to joining Livemint, she was working at Mintgenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Over the years, she has covered a wide spectrum of subjects, including trading strategies, commodities, wealth creation, macroeconomic cues, and emerging market themes.