HAL, Biocon among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 08:03 AM IST
A total of three stocks have been put under the F&O ban for trade on Friday, March 24, 2023
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, March 24, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×