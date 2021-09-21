Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >HAL board defers proposal of stock split

HAL board defers proposal of stock split

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
1 min read . 02:21 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Shares of HAL traded 1.54% lower after the outcome of the board meeting at 1,354.80 apiece on BSE

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Tuesday deferred the proposal of stock split in today's board meeting. 

“…This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e. 21st September, 2021, has deferred the proposal of sub-division of shares," the company said in a regulatory filing. 

Shares of HAL traded 1.54% lower after the outcome of the board meeting at 1,354.80 apiece on BSE. 

On 3 September, HAL had informed the stock exchanges of a stock split decision would be considered on 21 September. 

The stock had hit a 52-week high of 1,456.15 on 30 August 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of 660 on 4 November 2020.

HAL is engaged in carrying out design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft, helicopter, engines and related systems like avionics, instruments and accessories primarily serving Indian defence programme. As of 30 June 2021, the Government of India held 75.15% stake in HAL.

