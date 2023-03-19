Ahead of the opening of the stock market , market watchers should be aware of ongoing corporate announcements covering interim dividend. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), GAIL, Glenmark Life Sciences, SAIL and others will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Here is a list of companies that will trade ex-dividend:

a) Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL): The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹20 per equity share for FY 22-23, i.e., 200% on the face value of ₹10 per share. The company has fixed 20 March, 2023 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 20 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, HAL has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹30 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 1.05 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 2.78% higher at ₹2,799.60 apiece on BSE.

b) Ujjivan Financial Services: The company has announced that company's board of director an interim dividend of 50 per cent, i.e., ₹5 per equity share. The company has set 20 March, 2023 as the record date for the said dividend. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 20 March, 2023.

On Friday, the scrip ended 0.40% lower at ₹261.80 apiece on BSE.

c) GAIL India: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for FY 22-23. The company has fixed 21 March, 2023 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the same. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, GAIL has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹10 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 9.08 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 0.55% higher at ₹110.20 apiece on BSE.

d) Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 21 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, Hudco has paid an equity dividend of ₹3.50 per share to investors, resulting in a dividend yield of 7.61 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 0.58% higher at ₹45.14 apiece on BSE.

e) Kama Holdings Limited: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹84 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 21 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, Kama Holdings Ltd has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹162 per share

On Friday, the scrip ended 0.38% higher at ₹12,033.10 apiece on BSE.

f) National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO): The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 21 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, NALCO has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹6.5 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 7.86 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 1.55% higher at ₹83.38 apiece on BSE.

g) Sun TV Network: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.5 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 21 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, Sun TV Network has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹13.75 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 3.25 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 0.85% lower at ₹431.55 apiece on BSE.

h) Glenmark Life Sciences: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 24 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 24 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, Glenmark Life Sciences has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹21 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 5.17 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 4.81% lower at ₹406.05 apiece on BSE.

i) Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 24 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 24 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, SAIL has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹8.75 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 9.87 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 3.81% higher at ₹88.59 apiece on BSE.

j) Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹80 per equity share for the current financial year. The company has fixed 24 March, 2023 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 24 March, 2023.

In the past 12 months, the company has declared an equity dividend amounting to ₹297 per share, which results in a dividend yield of 33.71 per cent.

On Friday, the scrip ended 4.97% higher at ₹878.95 apiece on BSE.