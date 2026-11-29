Indian equity benchmarks snapped their two-session winning streak on Friday, with the Sensex plunging nearly 1,000 points and the Nifty 50 slipping towards the 25,600 mark. Selling pressure in IT and banking stocks, coupled with rising crude oil prices, weighed on market sentiment.

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The BSE Sensex declined 989.33 points, or 1.17%, to close at 83,339.26. During the session, the index fell as much as 1,120.26 points, or 1.32%, to hit 83,208.33. The NSE Nifty 50 dropped 277.30 points, or 1.07%, to settle at 25,607.20.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.76% to $97.22 per barrel, adding to investor concerns.

However, broader markets bucked the weakness in benchmark indices. The BSE SmallCap Select index advanced 0.70%, while the MidCap Select index gained 0.45%.

For the week, the Sensex lost 580.45 points, or 0.69%, while the Nifty declined 193.4 points, or 0.74%.

Amid ongoing market volatility, Chandan Taparia, Head of Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended buying three stocks. He has a target price of ₹5,350 for Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) against a current market price (CMP) of ₹5,074, with a stop-loss of ₹4,920, implying a potential upside of 5.4%.

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For Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Taparia has set a target of ₹3,000 against a CMP of ₹2,834, with a stop-loss of ₹2,750 and an upside potential of 6%. He has also recommended Navin Fluorine International with a target price of ₹11,000, compared with a CMP of ₹10,457, and a stop-loss of ₹10,150, indicating a potential gain of 5.2%.

On the Nifty options front, Chandan Taparia, said the maximum call OI is at 26,000 then 25,800 strike while maximum put OI is at 25,500 then 25,200 strike.

“Call writing is seen at 25,800 then 26,000 strike while put writing is seen at 25,500 then 25,100 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25,200 to 26,200 zones while an immediate range between 25,400 to 25,800 levels,” said Taparia.

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Nifty 50 Outlook Nifty 50 index opened on a negative note and remained under sustained pressure throughout the session as selling at higher levels kept the index on the back foot. It closed near its lower band as buying support remained limited at lower levels. The index formed a bearish candle on the daily frame indicating a pause in the ongoing rally. On the weekly frame, it also formed a bearish candle with a long lower wick showing buying at lower levels.

“Now it has to cross and hold above 25,650 zones for an up move towards 25800 then 25900 zones while hold below the same could see weakness towards 25,500 then 25,400 zones,” the MOFSL analyst added.

Bank Nifty Outlook Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and witnessed some buying interest during the initial part of the session which lifted the index towards 63,900 zones. However it failed to sustain at higher levels and after consolidating throughout the day some selling pressure emerged during the last hour which dragged the index lower towards 63,000 zones. It formed a bearish bodied candle on the daily scale with a long upper shadow indicating rejection at higher levels. Also it formed a bearish candle on the weekly scale near record high levels indicating some profit booking and resistance at higher zones.

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“Now it has to cross and hold above 63,250 zones for an up move towards 63,500 then 64,000 levels while a hold below the same could lead to some weakness towards 62,750 then 62,500 levels,” said Taparia.

Stocks to buy Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy tomorrow, 30 November. Taparia recommends buying Hindustan Aeronautics, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Navin Fluorine International shares.

Buy HAL at CMP ₹ 5,074; stop-loss at ₹ 4,920; target price at ₹ 5,350; expected returns is 5.4% Stock has formed a strong bullish candle with notable volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. It has been forming higher lows over the last six sessions, highlighting that support levels are gradually shifting higher and the price structure is improving. A decisive move above the 5,150 zone could trigger a fresh consolidation breakout and provide further upside momentum.

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Buy Glenmark at CMP ₹ 2,834; stop-loss at ₹ 2,750; target price at ₹ 3,000; expected returns is 6% Stock is in an overall uptrend and is trading in its all-time high territory, indicating strong bullish momentum. Dips are consistently getting bought, with strong volumes highlighting sustained buying interest and demand at lower levels. The broader pharma sector is also witnessing strength, which could provide additional support to the stock and help sustain the ongoing uptrend.

Buy Navin Fluorine at CMP ₹ 10,457; stop-loss at ₹ 10,150; target price at ₹ 11,000; expected returns is 5.2% Stock has given a fresh pole-and-flag breakout in its all-time high territory and closed comfortably above the 10,300 breakout zone, indicating strong bullish momentum. The RSI has also given a bullish crossover and is inching higher, further supporting the positive price structure. Sustaining above the breakout zone could trigger the next leg of the upmove and support further upside.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.