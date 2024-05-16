HAL hits 8% upper circuit after net profit rises 52% to ₹4,308 crore in March quarter, revenue up 18% YoY
HAL Q4 Results: The defence PSU major's stock rose more than eight per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark on Thursday while announcing its March quarter results.
HAL Q4 Results: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Thursday, May 16, reporting a rise of 52 per cent in net profit at ₹4, 308 crore, compared to ₹2,831.2 crore. Shares of HAL rose more than eight per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Thursday, May 16. HAL has given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started