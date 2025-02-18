Dividend Stocks 2025: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, NBCC (India) Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Bharat Forge and NATCO Pharma share prices will remain in focus on Tuesday as will trade Ex-Dividend today.

These are among the key companies that had declared Record date of 18 February 2025 to determine the names of the members eligible to receive the dividends

Considering the T+1 settlement process, record date implies that investors who purchased shares of these companies a day before the record date will see their names listed among the eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Dividend payout details Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on 12th February, 2025 had declared the 1st Interim Dividend of Rs.25/- per equity share of Rs.5/- each fully paid up (500%) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

NBCC (India) Ltd _ The Board of directors of the company on 11 February 2025 had approved Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 of Rs. 0.53 /- (i.e. 53%) per equity share of Rs. 1 each. While the record date for interim dividend had been set as Tuesday, 18 February 2024, NBCC had said that the interim dividend would be paid within the period as stipulated in the Companies Act, 2013

Gillette India Ltd - The Board of Directors of Gillette India at their meeting on 10 February 2025, had declared an Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 of Rs. 65 per Equity Share (Face Value of Rs. 10/- each). The dividend shall be paid on or before March 7, 2025.

Bharat Forge - The Board of Directros of the company in their meeting held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, had declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each (i.e. 125%) for the Financial Year 2024-25.

NATCO Pharma - The company had Declared 3rd interim dividend of Rs.1.50/- (Rupees One and Paise Fifty only) (75%) each per equity share of Rs.2/- (Rupees two only) each for the financial year 2024-25. TWhile the record date for the purpose of payment of third interim dividend was fixed as Tuesday, 18th day of February 2025. The payment of said interim dividend will start from 28th February, 2025.

Other Key companies to trade Ex Dividend Saven Technologies Ltd, Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Greenpanel Industries Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd, KSE Ltd, Maithan Alloys Ltd, NCL Industries Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, and United Drilling Tools Ltd, are also among other companies whose share price will trade Ex dividend today.