HAL Q1 reported net profit at ₹1377 crore, a 4.4% year-on-year decline: Revenue rises 11%: Share price rebounds

The public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported its Q1 FY26 performance on Tuesday. The HAL's reported profit during the April-June 2025 quarter at ₹1377.15 crore, declined 4.4% year-on-year against ₹1435.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The revenues from operations at ₹4,819.14 crore during the June 2025 quarter, however, rose 11% year-on-year compared to ₹4,347.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.
It was the higher tax expenses that led to a decline in net profit despite improving revenues and the operating performance.
The profit before tax for HAL at ₹1847.69 crore during the Q1 was 16.8% higher compared to ₹1582.17 crore in the year ago quarter.
The HAL share price opened at ₹4455 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, the HAL share price was slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹4446.20. The HAL share price, however, continued to remain under pressure during the day ahead of Q1 results as it dipped to intraday lows of ₹4326.05, which meant an intraday decline of up to 2.7%. The , however, rebounded from the day's low. However, the HAL share price jumped to intraday highs of ₹4488.45 during the intraday trades on Tuesday, which meant a good 3.75% jump from lows and almost a 1% rise compared to the previous day's closing price.
