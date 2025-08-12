HAL Q1 reported net profit at ₹1377 crore, a 4.4% year-on-year decline: Revenue rises 11%: Share price rebounds

Q1 Results: HAL reported profit during the April-June 2025 quarter at ₹1377.15 crore, declining 4.4% against ₹1435.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. The revenues from operations at ₹4,819.14 crore rose 11%. The share price rebounded from the day's low.

HAL Q1 Results The public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. reported its Q1 FY26 performance on Tuesday. The HAL's reported profit during the April-June 2025 quarter at ₹1377.15 crore, declined 4.4% year-on-year against ₹1435.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The revenues from operations at ₹4,819.14 crore during the June 2025 quarter, however, rose 11% year-on-year compared to ₹4,347.57 crore in the year-ago quarter.

It was the higher tax expenses that led to a decline in net profit despite improving revenues and the operating performance.

The profit before tax for HAL at ₹1847.69 crore during the Q1 was 16.8% higher compared to ₹1582.17 crore in the year ago quarter.

HAL Share price Movement The HAL share price opened at ₹4455 on the BSE on Wednesday. At the time of opening, the HAL share price was slightly higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹4446.20. The HAL share price, however, continued to remain under pressure during the day ahead of Q1 results as it dipped to intraday lows of ₹4326.05, which meant an intraday decline of up to 2.7%. The , however, rebounded from the day's low. However, the HAL share price jumped to intraday highs of ₹4488.45 during the intraday trades on Tuesday, which meant a good 3.75% jump from lows and almost a 1% rise compared to the previous day's closing price.

