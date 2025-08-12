HAL Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Net profit may rise 10% YoY; Tejas Mk1a deliveries eyed; Defence stock trades lower

HAL Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, will declare its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of HAL is scheduled on August 12 to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.
The defence PSU is expected to report decent earnings growth in the June quarter. HAL share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q1 results.
Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results are estimated to be strong, with a decent growth in revenue on the back of execution of the healthy order book. The company’s margin is likely to expand led by easing supply chain issues.
HAL’s Q1 net profit is expected to rise 10% to ₹1,579 crore from ₹1,435.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year, according to Livemint poll of three brokerages. The company’s revenue in the quarter ended June 2025 is estimated to grow 14% to ₹4,956 crore from ₹4,347.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY), led by the execution of the healthy order book of ₹1.8 lakh crore.
At the operational level, EBITDA is estimated to increase and margins are likely to expand, aided by increasing indigenization and easing supply chain bottlenecks.
HAL share price traded lower ahead of the announcement of Q1 results. Stay tuned to our HAL Q1 Results LIVE Blog for the latest updates.
HAL Q1 Results: The defence PSU’s revenue in the quarter ended June 2025 is estimated to grow 14% to ₹4,956 crore from ₹4,347.6 crore, year-on-year (YoY), led by the execution of the healthy order book of ₹1.8 lakh crore. Order inflows during the quarter are estimated to rise 17.8% to ₹5,300 crore from ₹4,500 crore, YoY.
HAL Q1 Results: Hindustan Aeronautics is expected to report a net profit of ₹1,579 crore in the first quarter of FY26, registering a 10% growth from ₹1,435.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year, according to Livemint poll of three brokerages.
HAL Q1 Results: HAL share price traded lower ahead of the Q1 results today. The PSU defence stock opened higher at ₹4,455.00 apiece as against its previous close of ₹4,446.20 apiece on the BSE. HAL stock rose to an intraday high of ₹4,446.20 and an intraday low of ₹4,326.15 level. At 11:05 AM, HAL share price was trading 2.50% lower at ₹4,335.00 apiece on the BSE.
HAL Q1 Results: Hindustan Aeronautics Q1 results are estimated to be strong, with a decent growth in revenue on the back of execution of the healthy order book. The company’s margin is likely to expand led by easing supply chain issues.
HAL Q1 Results: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, will declare its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of HAL is scheduled on August 12 to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.