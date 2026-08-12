HAL Q1 results 2026: Profit jumps 15% YoY to ₹1,590 crore

HAL Q1 results 2026: Defence public sector undertaking (PSU), Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), on Wednesday, 12 August, reported a 14.9% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated profit to ₹1,589.68 crore for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY27).

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The company's profit was ₹1,383.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

HAL's revenue from operations for the June quarter rose 14.4% YoY to ₹5,515.17 crore from ₹4,819.01 crore in Q1FY26.

The cost of materials consumed declined 12.1% YoY to ₹2,777.21 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹3,160.43 crore in Q1FY26.

HAL's consolidated EBITDA for the quarter increased nearly 19% YoY to ₹1,538 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 106 bps to 27.9% from 26.8% YoY.

On a standalone basis, HAL's net profit climbed 14.8% YoY to ₹1,580.61 crore compared to ₹1,377.15 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue from operations stood at ₹5,515.28 crore, up 14.4% from ₹4,819.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

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Standalone EBITDA increased 19% YoY to ₹1,529 crore, while EBITDA margin rose to 27.7% from 26.6% YoY.

Hindustan Aeronautics is a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

HAL share price trend HAL share price has been on a healthy uptrend in the recent past, rising 13% year-to-date.

The defence stock hit a 52-week high of ₹5,054.40 on 12 August after hitting a 52-week low of ₹3,479.20 on 30 March.

Over longer timeframes of three and five years, HAL shares have delivered multibagger returns of 161% and 800%, respectively.

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