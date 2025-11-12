Mint Market
HAL Q2 results: PSU defence firm's profit rises 10% YoY to ₹1,669 crore

HAL Q2 results: PSU defence firm reported a 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit at 1,669 crore. Revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 11 per cent YoY to 6,628.61 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated12 Nov 2025, 02:50 PM IST
HAL Q2 results: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday, November 12, reported a 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit at 1,669 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company's profit was 1510.48 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The PSU defence firm's revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 11 per cent YoY to 6,628.61 crore from 5,976.29 crore in Q2FY25.

The "Maharatna" company's total expenses for the quarter under review stood at 5,296.64 crore, up 17.34 per cent, compared to 4,513.92 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

 
 
