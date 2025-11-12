HAL Q2 results: PSU defence firm's profit rises 10% YoY to ₹1,669 crore

HAL Q2 results: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday, November 12, reported a 10.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit at ₹1,669 crore for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2FY26). The company's profit was ₹1510.48 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The PSU defence firm's revenue from operations for the September quarter rose 11 per cent YoY to ₹6,628.61 crore from ₹5,976.29 crore in Q2FY25.

The "Maharatna" company's total expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹5,296.64 crore, up 17.34 per cent, compared to ₹4,513.92 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.