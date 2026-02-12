HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Defence PSU's net profit jumps 30% to ₹1,867 crore; declares ₹35 dividend

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q3 results today, 12 February 2026. HAL is a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, which manufactures aircraft, helicopters and jet engines.
The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY26.
HAL, the PSU defence company, is expected to report strong revenue and profit growth in the December quarter, driven by healthy execution of the order book.
HAL’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to jump nearly 30% year-on-year (YoY), while the company’s revenue is estimated to grow 13% YoY. Operating profit, or EBITDA, during the December quarter is expected to rise 17%, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 89 basis points (bps) as supply chain issues ease out for the company.
The status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A jets and HTT-40, updates on export strategies, CATS
Warrior drone systems, as well as working capital cycle, will be key monitorables in HAL Q3 results today.
HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL reported a net profit of ₹1,866.68 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 30% from ₹1,439.83 crore in the year-ago period.
HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, HAL has been eliminated from the race to develop India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet under the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.
HAL issued a clarification, saying that it had not received any official communication in this regard and, therefore, was not in a position to comment on these reports at this stage.
“HAL would like to reiterate that it has a robust confirmed order book, providing strong revenue visibility, and a healthy production and execution pipeline extending up to 2032. HAL is simultaneously advancing multiple strategic programmes, including the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), LCA Mk2, and Combat Air Teaming System (CATS), which will further strengthen its technological capabilities and long-term growth prospects. These programmes are expected to enter production post-2032,” HAL said in a regulatory filing on February 4.
HAL is also diversifying its portfolio in the civil aviation segment with platforms such as Dhruv NG, Hindustan 228 and SJ 100, which will enhance revenue and provide sustainable growth in the future. HAL has strong fundamentals and is committed to delivering sustained year on year growth through consistent performance, it added.
