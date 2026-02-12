Live Updates

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Defence PSU's net profit jumps 30% to ₹1,867 crore; declares ₹35 dividend

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to jump nearly 30% year-on-year (YoY), while the company’s revenue is estimated to grow 13% YoY. EBITDA is expected to rise 17%, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 89 basis points (bps) as supply chain issues ease out.

Ankit Gohel
Updated12 Feb 2026, 01:28:27 PM IST
HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q3 results today.
HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q3 results today.

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q3 results today, 12 February 2026. HAL is a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, which manufactures aircraft, helicopters and jet engines.

The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY26.

HAL Q3 Results Preview

HAL, the PSU defence company, is expected to report strong revenue and profit growth in the December quarter, driven by healthy execution of the order book.

HAL’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to jump nearly 30% year-on-year (YoY), while the company’s revenue is estimated to grow 13% YoY. Operating profit, or EBITDA, during the December quarter is expected to rise 17%, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 89 basis points (bps) as supply chain issues ease out for the company.

The status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A jets and HTT-40, updates on export strategies, CATS

Warrior drone systems, as well as working capital cycle, will be key monitorables in HAL Q3 results today.

Stay tuned to our HAL Q3 Results 2026 Live Blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
12 Feb 2026, 01:28:27 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit jumps 30% YoY to ₹1,867 crore

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL reported a net profit of 1,866.68 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 30% from 1,439.83 crore in the year-ago period.

12 Feb 2026, 01:20:26 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL clarifies on AMCA programme

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: According to a recent report by Hindustan Times, HAL has been eliminated from the race to develop India’s fifth-generation stealth fighter jet under the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

HAL issued a clarification, saying that it had not received any official communication in this regard and, therefore, was not in a position to comment on these reports at this stage.

“HAL would like to reiterate that it has a robust confirmed order book, providing strong revenue visibility, and a healthy production and execution pipeline extending up to 2032. HAL is simultaneously advancing multiple strategic programmes, including the Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH), LCA Mk2, and Combat Air Teaming System (CATS), which will further strengthen its technological capabilities and long-term growth prospects. These programmes are expected to enter production post-2032,” HAL said in a regulatory filing on February 4.

HAL is also diversifying its portfolio in the civil aviation segment with platforms such as Dhruv NG, Hindustan 228 and SJ 100, which will enhance revenue and provide sustainable growth in the future. HAL has strong fundamentals and is committed to delivering sustained year on year growth through consistent performance, it added.

12 Feb 2026, 01:07:46 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: What to expect from HAL Q3 results today?

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Motilal Oswal expects HAL’s revenue growth of 13% YoY, driven by a healthy execution of the opening order book. EBITDA margin is expected to expand ~80 bps YoY as supply chain issues ease out. The execution of a huge order backlog, any major provisions, incremental inflows, and margin will be the key focus areas.

12 Feb 2026, 12:45:00 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Operating profit seen rising 17%, margins to expand

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: At the operating level, EBITDA during the December quarter is expected to rise 17%, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 89 basis points (bps) as supply chain issues ease out for the company.

12 Feb 2026, 12:26:23 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Net profit likely to jump 30%, revenue seen up 13% YoY

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to jump nearly 30% year-on-year (YoY), while the company’s revenue is estimated to grow 13% YoY, according to estimates by Motilal Oswal.

12 Feb 2026, 12:12:59 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL expected to report strong revenue and profit growth

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: HAL, the PSU defence company, is expected to report strong revenue and profit growth in the December quarter, driven by healthy execution of the order book.

12 Feb 2026, 12:12:05 PM IST

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Defence PSU to deliver Q3 results today

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q3 results today, 12 February 2026. HAL is a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, which manufactures aircraft, helicopters and jet engines.

Hindustan AeronauticsHALHindustan Aeronautics Ltd
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsHAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Defence PSU's net profit jumps 30% to ₹1,867 crore; declares ₹35 dividend
More