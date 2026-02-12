HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Defence PSU's net profit jumps 30% to ₹1,867 crore; declares ₹35 dividend

HAL Q3 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q3 results today, 12 February 2026. HAL is a Maharatna public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence, which manufactures aircraft, helicopters and jet engines.

The board of directors of Hindustan Aeronautics will meet today to consider and approve the financial results for the third quarter of FY26.

HAL Q3 Results Preview

HAL, the PSU defence company, is expected to report strong revenue and profit growth in the December quarter, driven by healthy execution of the order book.

HAL’s net profit in Q3FY26 is expected to jump nearly 30% year-on-year (YoY), while the company’s revenue is estimated to grow 13% YoY. Operating profit, or EBITDA, during the December quarter is expected to rise 17%, while EBITDA margin is likely to expand by 89 basis points (bps) as supply chain issues ease out for the company.

The status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A jets and HTT-40, updates on export strategies, CATS

Warrior drone systems, as well as working capital cycle, will be key monitorables in HAL Q3 results today.

