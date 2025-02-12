HAL Q3 Results: Net profit rises 14% to ₹1,433 crore; revenue growth at 15% YoY; declares dividend of ₹25 per share

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, reported a net profit of ₹1,432.6 crore in the third quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 14.3% from ₹1,253.5 crore in the year-ago period.

HAL’s revenue from operations in Q3FY25 increased 14.8% to ₹6,956.9 crore from ₹6,060.9 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter ended December 2024 grew by 17.2% to ₹1,681 crore from ₹1,434 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Advertisement

EBITDA margin in Q3FY25 also improved by 50 basis points (bps) to 24.2% from 23.7%, YoY.

HAL Dividend The Board of Directors of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has also declared the first interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the Financial Year 2024-25.

HAL dividend record date has been fixed as on 18th February, 2025, Tuesday. The dividend will be paid to all the eligible shareholders on or before 14th March, 2025.

HAL Share Price Trend Hindustan Aeronautics share price has dropped over 10% in one month and more than 14% year-to-date (YTD). The PSU defence stock has fallen 24% in the past six months, but has rallied 26% in one year period.

Advertisement

In the past two years, HAL stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 200%, while it has jumped by a staggering 420% in three years and more than 820% in five years.

Technical analysts believe HAL share price has a good support at ₹3,400 level.

“Defence stocks have come under a correction and Hindustan Aeronautics shares have also fallen from the high. The price-wise correction in the HAL stock may be done, but the time-wise correction may drag the stock towards ₹3,400 level on the downside. HAL shares have a good support at ₹3,400 level. The trend in the PSU stock is expected to remain sideways,” said Ruchit Jain, Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Advertisement

At 1:50 PM, HAL shares were trading 1.37% lower at ₹3,598.10 apiece on the BSE, with a market capitalisation of around ₹2.40 lakh crore.