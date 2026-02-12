HAL Q3 Results: Defence PSU stock posts 30% YoY rise in PAT to ₹1,866 crore, announces ₹35 dividend. Check details

HAL Q3 Results: Defence PSU stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) posted a 29.6% year-on-year (YoY) jump in the consolidated net profit for the December quarter of the ongoing fiscal on Thursday, February 12.

The profit after tax came in at ₹1,866.66 crore as against ₹1,439.79 crore a year ago, according to the exchange filing shared by the company.

Its revenue from operations rose 10.65% YoY to ₹7,698.80 crore in Q3 FY26.

On the operating front, its EBITDA grew 30.5% to ₹1870.97 crore as compared with ₹1433.21 crore on a YoY basis, while margins improved to 24% from 20% a year ago.

On a sequential basis, too, the performance turned out to be promising as revenue rose 16% and PAT was higher by 11.8%.

HAL Dividend Details Furthermore, the defence PSU's Board of Directors also declared a first interim dividend of ₹35 per equity share of ₹5/- each fully paid up for FY26.

HAL has fixed the record date for the payment of the first interim dividend as Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The dividend will be paid to all the eligible shareholders on or before March 14, 2026, HAL added.

According to Trendlyne data, HAL has announced 14 dividends since March 28, 2019. With a ₹40 payout in the last 12 months, HAL's dividend yield is 0.98% per share. The last dividend announced by the company was for ₹15, having a record date of August 21, 2025.

HAL share price trend Following the earnings announcement, HAL share price rebounded over 2%from day's low to ₹4173.65 on the BSE. As of 1.50 pm, the defence PSU stock was trading 0.2% higher at ₹4141.

Despite being a multibagger stock in the long run with over 700% returns in a year, HAL shares have been under pressure lately, shedding 10% in a span of two weeks and 12.50% in three months.