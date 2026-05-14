HAL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: PSU defence stock falls ahead of earnings. Tejas aircraft deliveries, margin in focus

HAL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the state-run defence company, will announce its Q4 results today. The board of directors of HAL is scheduled to meet today, 14 May 2026, Thursday, to consider the financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2026.

HAL Q4 Results Preview

Hindustan Aeronautics is expected to report robust earnings growth on a sequential basis, but the net profit and revenue are expected to fall on a year-on-year (YoY) basis and margins to remain under pressure on a high base.

The company’s revenue in the fourth quarter of FY26 is expected to fall 4.4% to ₹13,104 crore from ₹13,699.9 crore in the year-ago period, mainly due to the delay in deliveries of HTT-40 and LCA-Tejas Mk1A aircrafts. However, revenue may grow 70.2% from ₹7,698.8 in the December quarter, according to estimates by Choice Institutional Equities.

The defence PSU reported an order book of ₹2.54 lakh crore for FY26.

Net profit in Q4FY26 is expected to drop 7.7% to ₹3,672 crore from ₹3,976.8 crore, YoY. PAT is seen jumping 96.7% from ₹1,866.7 crore, quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

At the operational level, EBITDA is estimated to fall 10.5% to ₹4,740 crore, while EBITDA margin is expected to contract by 247 basis points (bps) YoY to 36.2% due to disrupted supply chains and an increase in the share of manufacturing in overall revenue.

Investors will watch out for the status of deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, updates on CATS warrior drone systems, NWC cycle, as well as execution ramp, any major provisions made, and margin sustainability.

HAL share price was trading over a percent lower on Thursday, ahead of the announcement of Q4 results today.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on HAL Q4 results today.