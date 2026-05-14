HAL Q4 results 2026: Profit up 5.5% YoY to ₹4,196 crore; revenue inches up by 2%

HAL Q4 results 2026: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Thursday, 14 May, reported a 5.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q4FY26 consolidated profit to ₹4,196.04 crore. In the same quarter of the previous financial year, HAL's profit was ₹3,976.63 crore.

Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the profit rose by nearly 125% from ₹1,866.66 crore in Q3FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by nearly 2% YoY and 81% QoQ to ₹13,942.40 crore in Q4FY26. In Q4FY25 and Q3FY26, HAL's revenue was ₹13,699.85 crore and ₹7,698.80 crore, respectively.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What were Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's (HAL) Q4 FY26 consolidated profit and revenue figures? ⌵ HAL reported a consolidated profit of ₹4,196.04 crore, a 5.5% year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations grew by nearly 2% year-on-year to ₹13,942.40 crore in Q4 FY26. 2 How did HAL's Q4 FY26 financial performance compare to the previous quarter (Q3 FY26)? ⌵ Sequentially, HAL's Q4 FY26 profit rose by nearly 125% from ₹1,866.66 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue also saw a significant increase of 81% quarter-on-quarter, reaching ₹13,942.40 crore. 3 What was HAL's full financial year 2026 (FY26) performance regarding profit and revenue? ⌵ For the full FY26, HAL's consolidated profit increased by 9% year-on-year to ₹9,115.52 crore, while revenue climbed by 6.80% year-on-year to ₹33,088.82 crore. 4 What factors might have influenced HAL's Q4 FY26 EBITDA margin? ⌵ HAL's EBITDA dropped by 4.4% year-on-year to ₹5,057 crore, and the margin fell to 36.28% from 38.63% YoY. This contraction was potentially due to supply chain disruptions and an increased share of manufacturing in overall revenue. 5 What is HAL's order book status for FY26? ⌵ Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had disclosed an order book worth ₹2.54 trillion for FY26, providing significant revenue visibility.

For the full financial year 2026 (FY26), the company's consolidated profit rose by 9% YoY to ₹9,115.52 crore, while revenue climbed by 6.80% YoY to ₹33,088.82 crore.

On a standalone basis, HAL's Q4 profit rose by 5.7% YoY to ₹4,184.28 crore from ₹3,958.25 crore in Q4FY25. QoQ, standalone profit surged nearly 126% from ₹1,851.72 crore in Q3FY26.

Standalone revenue rose by nearly 2% YoY and 81% QoQ to ₹13,943.32 crore. In Q3FY26, the revenue was ₹7,698.87 crore, and in Q4FY25, it was ₹13,699.87 crore.

HAL's EBITDA during the quarter dropped by 4.4% YoY to ₹5,057 crore, while margin fell to 36.28% versus 38.63% YoY.

Meanwhile, the board at its meeting held on 12 February 2026 declared the first interim dividend of ₹35 per equity share for FY26.

HAL share price rose by 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday.