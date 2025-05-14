HAL Q4 Results: Consolidated profit falls 8% YoY to ₹3,977 crore

HAL Q4 Results: Defence player Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday, May 14, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,976.66 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year, registering a 7.71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline against a profit of ₹4,308.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY24).

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also slipped 7.24 per cent to ₹13,699.85 crore from ₹14,768.75 crore in Q4FY24.

HAL's total expenses dropped 4.12 per cent YoY to ₹9,149.88 crore from ₹9,542.87 crore in Q4FY24.

The company's earnings per share for Q4FY25 stood at ₹59.46 versus ₹64.43 YoY.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit declined nearly 8 per cent YoY to ₹3,958.25 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹4,292.04 crore, while revenue dropped 7 per cent to ₹13,699.87 crore versus ₹14,768.78 crore.

EBITDA declined 10 per cent YoY to ₹5,292 crore, while EBITDA margin came at 38.6 per cent compared to 40 per cent YoY.

For FY25, HAL's profit rose 9.75 per cent YoY to ₹8,364.13 crore compared to ₹7,621.05 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2 per cent YoY to ₹30,980.95 crore from ₹30,381.08 crore.

The company's total assets in FY25 stood at ₹1,06,266.85 crore against ₹78,095.18 crore YoY.

HAL share price traded 3 per cent higher at ₹4,749 around 2:10 PM.

Hindustan Aeronautics dividend The company said its board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 12 February, 2025 had declared the first interim dividend of ₹25 per equity share of ₹5 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25.