HAL Q4 Results: Consolidated profit falls 8% YoY to ₹3,977 crore

HAL Q4 Results: Hindustan Aeronautics reported a Q4 net profit of 3,976.66 crore, down 7.71% YoY. Revenue also fell 7.24% to 13,699.85 crore. However, for FY25, HAL's profit increased by 9.75% YoY to 8,364.13 crore.

Nishant Kumar
Updated14 May 2025, 02:14 PM IST
HAL Q4 Results: The consolidated profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 8% YoY to ₹3,977 crore.(Pixabay)

HAL Q4 Results: Defence player Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Wednesday, May 14, reported a consolidated net profit of 3,976.66 crore for the March quarter of the last financial year, registering a 7.71 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline against a profit of 4,308.71 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year (Q4FY24).

The company's consolidated revenue from operations also slipped 7.24 per cent to 13,699.85 crore from 14,768.75 crore in Q4FY24.

HAL's total expenses dropped 4.12 per cent YoY to 9,149.88 crore from 9,542.87 crore in Q4FY24.

The company's earnings per share for Q4FY25 stood at 59.46 versus 64.43 YoY.

On a standalone basis, the company's profit declined nearly 8 per cent YoY to 3,958.25 crore in Q4FY25 from 4,292.04 crore, while revenue dropped 7 per cent to 13,699.87 crore versus 14,768.78 crore.

EBITDA declined 10 per cent YoY to 5,292 crore, while EBITDA margin came at 38.6 per cent compared to 40 per cent YoY.

For FY25, HAL's profit rose 9.75 per cent YoY to 8,364.13 crore compared to 7,621.05 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2 per cent YoY to 30,980.95 crore from 30,381.08 crore.

The company's total assets in FY25 stood at 1,06,266.85 crore against 78,095.18 crore YoY.

HAL share price traded 3 per cent higher at 4,749 around 2:10 PM.

Hindustan Aeronautics dividend

The company said its board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 12 February, 2025 had declared the first interim dividend of 25 per equity share of 5 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25.

