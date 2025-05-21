HAL share price: 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects 23% upside for this Defence stock

Defence Stock: HAL share price has risen around 16% in last one month with the India Pakistan News flow bringing focus on Defence stocks . Here 3 key reasons why Jefferies expects another 29% upside for the stock
For three to five years, double-digit revenue growth for Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd should be driven by high margin service income and aircraft deliveries, expects Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. . FY26 sales projection of 8–10% seems modest. PM Modi's praise of Made in India equipment amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan suggests a greater emphasis on indigenous production and purchased which is positive for HAL. Jefferies has given a BUY ratings with a target price of ₹6475 for HAL share price which currently is trading around ₹5000 levels. This indicates about 23% upside for HAL share price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
