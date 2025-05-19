HAL share price drops 3%, looks set to snap 4-day winning streak; time to book profit?

HAL share price declined as much as 3 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, May 19, looking set to snap its four-day winning streak. HAL share price opened at ₹5,158.95 against its previous close of ₹5,126.95 and dropped 3 per cent to an intraday low of ₹4,972.10. Around 2 PM, the defence stock traded 2 per cent down at ₹5,025. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.24 per cent down at 82,135 at that time.

HAL share price has seen significant gains in the recent past. Over the last four days, the defence stock jumped 15.5 per cent, while this year till May 18, it has gained 23 per cent.

HAL share price hit a 52-week low of ₹3,045.95 on March 3 this year and has been witnessing healthy buying interest since then. On a monthly scale, the stock jumped 35 per cent in March, followed by a 7 per cent gain in April. In May so far, the stock has gained 12 per cent.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹5,675 on July 9 last year.