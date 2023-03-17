Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HAL share price gains as govt approves 70,500-cr proposals for Armed forces
Back

The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics opened about 4% higher at 2,839.9 as compared to previous close of 2,723.9. The stock hit a high of 2,847 and then around the 2,830-levels. The up move was fuelled by the government's approval for proposals worth 70,500 crore for the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the capital acquisition of indigenously-developed military hardware worth 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan that is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout