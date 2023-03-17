HAL share price gains as govt approves 70,500-cr proposals for Armed forces

The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics opened about 4% higher at ₹2,839.9 as compared to previous close of ₹2,723.9. The stock hit a high of ₹2,847 and then around the ₹2,830-levels. The up move was fuelled by the government's approval for proposals worth ₹70,500 crore for the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard.

