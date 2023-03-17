Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  HAL share price gains as govt approves 70,500-cr proposals for Armed forces

HAL share price gains as govt approves 70,500-cr proposals for Armed forces

1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Livemint
IAF Rafale fighter jet taking off during the air show on day-two of Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

  • The up move was fuelled by the government's approval for proposals worth 70,500 crore for the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard

The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics opened about 4% higher at 2,839.9 as compared to previous close of 2,723.9. The stock hit a high of 2,847 and then around the 2,830-levels. The up move was fuelled by the government's approval for proposals worth 70,500 crore for the Armed Forces & Indian Coast Guard.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the capital acquisition of indigenously-developed military hardware worth 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan that is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing.

