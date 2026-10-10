Is HAL stock priced for perfection? What to expect over the next 5 years

Indian defence stocks have faced periods of selling pressure over the past year after a strong multi-year rally.
Indian defence stocks have faced periods of selling pressure over the past year after a strong multi-year rally.
Concerns around elevated valuations, profit booking, execution delays, and supply-chain challenges have led to sharp corrections across several defence names, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
Concerns around elevated valuations, profit booking, execution delays, and supply-chain challenges have led to sharp corrections across several defence names, including Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL).
HAL has posted negative returns of 1.47% over the past year, according to NSE data, compared to a positive 1.62% return for the Nifty Next 50 index.
Today, we examine the factors that could determine where HAL's stock could be in the next five years. But first, let’s find out what the company is all about.
What is HAL?
HAL is a major Indian aerospace and defence company that manufactures and maintains fighter aircraft, helicopters, aircraft engines, and other aerospace systems.
It is also involved in the development and production of platforms such as the Tejas light combat aircraft and Dhruv helicopters, as well as providing repair, overhaul, and maintenance services.
What factors will determine the stock’s fate over the next five years?
#1 Robust order book
HAL entered FY27 with a robust order book of ₹2.54 trillion. Management expects further growth in its deal pipeline, with key contracts—including 143 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) for the Indian Army, the IAF's Su-30 fleet upgrade, and the modernization of 40 Dornier Do-228 aircraft—currently at various stages of clearance.
In total, the company expects to bag fresh orders worth ₹90,000 crore over the next two years, including repair and overhaul (ROH) contracts. However, its long-term performance hinges heavily on its ability to execute and deliver on these commitments on time.
#2 Production ramp-up to match order book
To meet its large existing order book, handle anticipated new contracts, and ensure timely client deliveries, HAL has expanded manufacturing capacity for major programs. Production of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and HTT-40 basic trainer has been scaled up across its Bengaluru and Nashik facilities, while Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) manufacturing at the Bengaluru and Tumakuru plants remains a core focus going forward.
Looking ahead, HAL plans to build dedicated manufacturing infrastructure for the LCA Mark-II, GE 414 engines, and Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) engines. The expansion plan also includes infrastructure for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) manufacturing, aero-engine indigenization projects, and design and development facilities for the IMRH and other defense programs.
The firm plans to invest about ₹12,000 crore in these capital expenditure projects by 2030. Successfully converting this order book into timely deliveries and revenue recognition will be a decisive driver of the stock’s performance over the next five years.
#3 Meeting management’s margin targets
On top-line performance, HAL management remains confident of sustaining double-digit revenue growth through FY26 and FY27. On profitability, the company aims to protect its historically strong Ebitda margin baseline of 30-31%.
#4 Strong financial footing
HAL remains a net debt-free company. Over the past five years, it has delivered consistent bottom-line performance, posting an average net profit growth of 22.9%. Also, its robust internal cash generation provides sufficient liquidity to fund upcoming capital expenditure plans.
What challenges does HAL face?
#1 Execution risks
HAL builds complex defense platforms such as the Tejas LCA and Light Combat Helicopters, requiring thousands of intricate components spanning avionics, engines, and weapon systems. In advanced aerospace manufacturing where tolerance for error is minimal, a single glitch during design, testing, or assembly can trigger multi-month operational delays. Having previously faced setbacks such as delayed General Electric (GE) engine deliveries, execution bottlenecks remain one of the primary risks facing the company.
#2 Supply-chain dependencies
Foreign-sourced critical parts expose HAL to delays, import restrictions, and cost volatility, amplifying execution bottlenecks despite. Manpower shortages for skilled engineers and MSME supply chain gaps further hinder scaling production to meet strict ministry of defence timelines.
#3 High reliance on defence ministry contracts
According to a recent ICRA report, sales to the Indian defence forces account for more than 90% of the company's operating revenue. Although the company is trying to diversify its revenue base by increasing the share of orders from other clients and exports, a single customer still contributes heavily.
HAL trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 34.5, which is above its five-year median P/E of 30.7. Also, at a price-to-book (P/B) multiple of 7.3, the stock's valuation appears rich.
Where could HAL stock be in the next five years?
HAL’s long-term growth prospects remain bright, anchored by a massive order backlog, expanding national defense budgets, solid balance sheet fundamentals, and the government’s push for local manufacturing.
However, the stock’s performance over the next five years will hinge entirely on execution, specifically HAL’s capacity to convert its order pipeline into timely deliveries and recognized revenue. Seamless production scaling across the Tejas fighter and helicopter programs, engine availability, and supply chain management will be paramount.
At 34.5 times earnings, the stock offers limited valuation cushion, meaning any project execution delays could weigh on shareholder returns.
Investors should always evaluate a company’s fundamentals, corporate governance, and stock valuations before making an investment decision.
Happy investing!
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com