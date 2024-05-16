HAL share price hits lifetime high ahead of Q4 results 2024. Do you own?
Q4 results today: HAL is expected to announce strong Q4 results 2024 on Thursday, say experts
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a leading Indian aerospace and defence company, saw its shares extend an uptrend for yet another session as bulls continue to weigh behind the stock. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, which is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, and overhaul of aircraft, helicopters, and their engines, is a key player in the Indian defence industry. HAL share price today opened upside at ₹4215 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹4,269 per share during Thursday deals. While climbing to this intraday high, HAL shares also made a new lifetime high. According to stock market experts, HAL shares are rising ahead of the Q4 results today as the market is experiencing robust HAL Q4 results in 2024. They said the company is expected to benefit from India's government's focus on the defence and aerospace segment. They predicted benefits for the HAL shareholders in the medium to long-term perspective as a substitution in the defence space is expected to trickle down in the company in the medium to long term.
