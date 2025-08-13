HAL share price jumps nearly 3% after Q1 result 2025. Should you buy this PSU defence stock?

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) shares rose by nearly 3% during Wednesday's trading session after brokerages remained bullish on the prospects of the defence giant despite a 3.7% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

HAL reported a net profit of ₹1,383.77 crore, down from ₹1,437.14 crore during the same quarter the previous year, despite experiencing healthy growth in operational revenue.

Revenue from operations grew by 10.8% YoY, reaching ₹4,819.01 crore, compared to ₹4,347.50 crore in Q1FY25, bolstered by improved project execution and demand. For the entire fiscal year ending March 2025, HAL reported a net worth of ₹34,985.17 crore.

When comparing to the previous quarter, net profit fell sharply by 65.2% from ₹4,347.50 crore, reflecting seasonal trends and variations in project delivery.

Total income for the quarter saw a 9.5% YoY increase, rising to ₹5,566.10 crore from ₹5,083.85 crore in the prior year. The decline in profit, despite the solid revenue growth, was linked to a significant sequential drop in net income, although operational performance remained strong.

HAL shares - Should you buy? Nuvama Institutional Equities reported that Q1FY26 results exceeded expectations, supported by strong execution (10.8% YoY), which elevated OPM to 26.7%, surpassing the Street’s estimate of 23%.

The brokerage has maintained a ‘BUY’ recommendation on HAL stock, factoring in a revenue CAGR of approximately 21% from FY25 to FY28E, anticipating an improved product mix (around 62% in FY27E compared to about 23% in FY25), a capital expenditure of ₹150 billion over the next four to five years, and working capital buildup, resulting in an approximate 11% EPS CAGR. The target price remains unchanged at ₹6,000.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects a robust manufacturing order book to bolster its growth in execution.

The brokerage continues to uphold its estimates and has updated its target price to ₹5,800, based on a blend of DCF and 32x projected earnings for September 2027. “After peaking in the last quarter, the stock is now trading at appealing valuations of 31x and 27x P/E on projected earnings for FY26 and FY27, respectively. Growth drivers for HAL are surfacing from the deliveries of Tejas aircraft and the finalisation of contracts for 97 Tejas-Mk1A units,” the brokerage opined. The recommendation remains BUY on HAL stock, it said.