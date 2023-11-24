HAL share price: PSU defence stock at all-time high. Do you own?
HAL share price has rallied over 70% in YTD and stock market experts see more upside in this defence stock
HAL share price: After ushering in 2023, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have remained in uptrend throughout this year. In YTD time, HAL share price has delivered over 70 per cent return to its shareholders. However, it seems that the defence PSU stock still has some steam left. HAL share price today opened upside at ₹2,154.90 per share on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,178 per share, which turned out a new all-time high for the state-owned defence stock.
