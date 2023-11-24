HAL share price: PSU defence stock at all-time high. Do you own?

HAL share price: After ushering in 2023, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have remained in uptrend throughout this year. In YTD time, HAL share price has delivered over 70 per cent return to its shareholders. However, it seems that the defence PSU stock still has some steam left. HAL share price today opened upside at ₹2,154.90 per share on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹2,178 per share, which turned out a new all-time high for the state-owned defence stock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL share price history As mentioned above, HAL share price has been in bull trend during YTD time. The PSU defence stock has risen from around ₹1,270 to ₹2,178 per share levels in YTD time, delivering over 70 per cent return to its long term positional investors.

In last six months, HAL share price has risen from around ₹1,500 to ₹2,178 per share levels, logging around 45 per cent rise in this time. In last one month, this PSU stock has surged from near ₹1,810 to ₹2,178 apiece levels, registering around 20 per cent rise in this time. However, some stock market analysts are still bullish on HAL shares.

HAL share price target Expecting further upside in HAL share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "HAL share price is still looking positive on chart pattern. HAL share price today has strong support placed at ₹2,100 levels and it is facing hurdle at ₹2,300 apiece levels. One can hold the scrip for ₹2,300 per share target in near term maintaining stop loss at ₹2,100 levels. In fact one can maintian buy on dips strategy till HAL shares are aboe ₹2,100 levels."

HAL news As per the exchange filing, HAL Ltd has informed Indian stock market bourses about BSE and NSE notice citing, "In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the Company is in receipt of notices from NSE and BSE for imposing the penalty of Rs. 5,42,800/- each for the quarter ended 30thh September, 2023, for non-compliance of Regulation 17(1) in respect of composition of Board of Directors due to insufficient number of Independent Directors."

"In this regard, it may be noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is a Government Company under Ministry of Defence. Since, appointment of Independent Directors in the Government Companies are being made by the concerned Administrative Department of the Government of India, multiple requests were made to Ministry of Defence (MoD) for filling the vacant posts of Independent Directors in the Company," HAL added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

