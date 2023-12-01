HAL share price surges 5%, hits 52-week high; here’s why
The HAL stock experienced a notable 5% increase, reaching a peak of ₹2499 per share on the BSE, against previous closing session at ₹2382.30 per share.
The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) surged to a new 52-week high on Friday, December 1. The HAL stock experienced a notable 5% increase, reaching a peak of ₹2499 per share on the BSE, against previous closing session at ₹2382.30 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started