HAL shares edge lower after Q2 results despite 16% YoY profit growth; why did investors turn cautious? Decoded

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-run aerospace and defence company, fell 2% in Thursday's trade to around ₹4,834 apiece after the company's operating profitability missed Street estimates, despite reporting a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the September quarter.
The defence major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,936 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹1,669 crore in the corresponding period last year, supported by higher revenue and project deliveries. Revenue from operations increased 14.9% YoY to ₹7,613.25 crore from ₹6,628 crore.
However, operating profitability remained relatively subdued. HAL's EBITDA is estimated to have increased just 2.3% YoY to around ₹1,836 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with approximately ₹1,795 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Consequently, the EBITDA margin contracted to 24.1% from 27.1%, highlighting pressure on operating profitability despite healthy revenue growth.
For the first half of FY27, HAL reported a 15.5% YoY increase in net profit to ₹3,525.30 crore, while revenue from operations grew 14.7% to ₹13,128 crore. EBITDA stood at approximately ₹3,374.37 crore, up from ₹3,172 crore in H1 FY26, while the EBITDA margin declined to 25.7% from 27.7%.
Escalating geopolitical tensions across regions are prompting governments to increase defence spending, creating a growing pipeline of orders for manufacturers of military equipment, aircraft and defence components. This broader trend is expected to support demand for domestic defence manufacturers such as HAL.
During the quarter, GE announced the shipment of three F404 engines to HAL, taking cumulative deliveries for the Tejas Mk1A programme to 10 engines. The development addresses one of the key bottlenecks that had been delaying aircraft deliveries under the programme.
Separately, HAL handed over two Tejas final operational clearance (FOC) trainer aircraft, three HTT-40 trainer aircraft and four Dhruv NG helicopters in September 2026, according to analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities, who expect these deliveries to support the company's earnings.
In another development, HAL's board approved the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in its joint venture, HATSOFF Helicopter Technologies, which will make the company a wholly owned subsidiary of HAL.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events, JIO IPO Listing Today LIVE and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.