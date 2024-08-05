HAL shares fall 4%, plunges 20% from recent peak; what’s driving the rally?

Following Monday's decline, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have fallen by 20% from their recent peak of 5,678, reached on July 5 of this year.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published5 Aug 2024, 05:03 PM IST
HAL stock witnessed a 2.5% decline on Monday.
HAL stock witnessed a 2.5% decline on Monday.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. are experiencing a decline of more than 2.5 per cent on Monday, marking the fifth consecutive day of losses. At its lowest point of the day, the stock was down over 4 per cent, reflecting the general sentiment of the global markets.

Following Monday's decline, shares of Hindustan Aeronautics have fallen by 20% from their recent peak of 5,678, reached on July 5 of this year. 

In July, Class 8 truck orders in North America decreased by 5 percent month-over-month, totaling 12,400 units. This represents an 8 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

This is the second time in 2024 that Class 8 truck orders in North America have shown a year-over-year decline and the fifth consecutive month that orders have remained below 20,000 units.

What led the fall in HAL shares?

Due to Bharat Forge's significant presence in the Class 8 trucks market in North America, weak sales in this segment have had a substantial negative impact on the stock.

"OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) experienced a somewhat mixed market this month with vocational markets mildly underperforming conventional ones, but the overall picture was steady. Despite stagnant freight markets, fleets continue to invest in new equipment, albeit at a slowing pace," FTR Transport Intelligence stated.

"We expect to see further reductions in backlogs once the final Class 8 market indicators are released later this month, as well as continued growth in an already-record level of inventory. The pressure on OEMs to reduce build rates continues to grow," FTR Transport further added.

In June, Bharat Forge revealed plans to invest an additional $40 million into Bharat Forge America.

This funding is designated for Bharat Forge America to further invest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharat Forge Aluminum USA Inc. (BFAL), to support capital expenditures for the aluminum forging facility.

On a financial year 2025 basis, HAL shares are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6 times. This is significantly higher than the company's five-year average price-to-earnings ratio, which was 23 times.

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 05:03 PM IST
