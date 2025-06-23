HAL shares gain despite Indian stock market crash in the wake of Israel-Iran War: Here's why

Stock Market Today: HAL share price gained during the intraday trades on Monday despite the Indian stock market crash following the intensifying Israel-Iran War. Here's why HAL share price is gaining

HAL Business Updates—Becomes successful bidder for SSLV HAL, or Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., on Friday, post-market hours, announced having been a successful bidder for technology transfer of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).

As per the intimation by the HAL on the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, or the BSE, the company has emerged as a successful bidder for the Indian Space Research Organisation's, or ISRO's, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) production and design technology.

As per the release, in addition to training and assistance for technology absorption, technology transfer encompasses thorough design, manufacture, quality control, integration, launch operations, and post-flight analysis documentation. HAL would be in charge of producing SSLV in large quantities to satisfy demand in India and around the world.

HAL: To consider dividend soon HAL share price remains in focus as the company will be considering a dividend soon. As per HAL's intimation on the exchanges on 19 June, among other things, the recommendation of the final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025 will be discussed by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Focus on HAL increases amid geopolitical tensions and Israel-Iran war The defense stocks, such as HAL, remain in focus amid rising geopolitical conflicts. The HAL and other defence equipment manufacturers are seeing their order books rise amid geopolitical conflicts. The robust domestic order book is also seeing flows increase following the recent Indian-Pakistan conflict.

HAL share price movement HAL share price that opened at ₹4973 rose to intraday highs of ₹5046.60, which meant gains of 1.5% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹4971.95. The gains for HAL stock price were despite the decline in the Indian stock market in the wake of the Israel-Iran war. The Sensex dipped more than 1% during the intraday trades.

