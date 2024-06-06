HAL shares surge 7%, gain 167% in one year; what's driving the rally?
Brokerage firm CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HAL, setting a target price of ₹4,731 per share. The brokerage stated that the stock's high valuation allows minimal room for execution errors.
The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) surged over 6.97 per cent on Thursday after ISRO Chairman S. Somanath inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s (HAL) new facility at the company's aerospace division in Bengaluru, aimed at supporting the LVM3 program.
