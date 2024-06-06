HAL shares surge 7%, gain 167% in one year; what's driving the rally?

Brokerage firm CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HAL, setting a target price of ₹ 4,731 per share. The brokerage stated that the stock's high valuation allows minimal room for execution errors.

The shares of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) surged over 6.97 per cent on Thursday after ISRO Chairman S. Somanath inaugurated Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.'s (HAL) new facility at the company's aerospace division in Bengaluru, aimed at supporting the LVM3 program.

HAL stock closed at ₹4,669 per share on NSE on June 6, against the previous close at ₹4,364 on Wednesday.

The HAL's new facility will enable the production of six LVM3 rockets annually. Currently, the existing capacity allows for only two LVM3 launches per year.

Additionally, brokerage firm CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on HAL, setting a target price of ₹4,731 per share. The brokerage stated that the stock's high valuation allows minimal room for execution errors.

The company projects its EBITDA margin to be between 32% and 33% over the next two years. It also estimates its order book for the current fiscal year to be ₹47,000 crore, excluding the MRO division.

At the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year, the company's order book exceeded ₹94,000 crore, with significant additional orders expected in FY25.

The company stated it has a robust order book and a strong pipeline of orders, expressing confidence in sustaining its growth momentum from FY24.

HAL stock remains up 170% over the past 12 months, but it is significantly below its recent record high of ₹5,444.

Defence stocks have stood out during the Modi government's second term, soaring to new heights due to the centre's emphasis on indigenising defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

