HAL stock: Elara Securities raises target price, shares rallied over 120% in 6 months
For the financial year 2024, Hindustan Aeronautics reported a revenue of ₹30,380 crore, an increase from the provisional figure of ₹29,810 crore announced on April 1.
Brokerage firm Elara Securities has upgraded the defence PSU stock Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from ‘Accumulate’ to ‘Buy’ after the company reported Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from ‘Accumulate’ to ‘Buy’ after the company reported 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹4,308.7 crore for the fourth quarter results (Q4 FY24).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started