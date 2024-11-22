Supply delay drags Hindustan Aeronautics's near-term growth prospects
Summary
- While the valuation multiple for Hindustan Aeronautics stock does not look expensive, the initiation of engine delivery for Mk-1A fighter aircraft is a crucial trigger for earnings growth potential.
Investors in the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) stock are jittery. Shares of the public sector aerospace and defence company have declined nearly 30% from their 52-week high of ₹5,674 apiece seen on 9 July and are currently trading at ₹4,075.