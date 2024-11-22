Supply delay drags Hindustan Aeronautics's near-term growth prospects

HAL delivered the first AL-31FP Aero Q Engine under the 240-engine contract for Su30MKI aircraft in the second quarter of FY25. It has secured an order valued at around ₹26,000 crore for 240 AL 31-FP engines to power Sukhoi Su-30 fleet, with deliveries scheduled over an eight-year period. With that, HAL has a strong medium-term revenue visibility with an estimated order book of ₹1.1 trillion, up 10% year-on-year and 3.5 times trailing 12 months' sales.