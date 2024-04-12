Multibagger defence PSU hits upper circuit as Defence Ministry issues tender worth ₹65,000 crore for fighter jets
HAL Share Price: Shares of defence major HAL hit over three per cent upper circuit at record-high after the government placed the largest order for indigenous military hardware
HAL Share Price Today: Shares of public-sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL rose more than three per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Friday, April 12. HAL has given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started