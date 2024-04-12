HAL Share Price Today: Shares of public-sector undertaking (PSU) Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL rose more than three per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Friday, April 12. HAL has given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The surge in shares came as the Defence Ministry today issued a tender to the defence major for buying made-in-India 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. The tender is expected to be worth over ₹65,000 crore and is set to be the largest order for indigenous military hardware to be placed by the central government ever.

Defence Ministry issues ₹ 65,000 crore-tender The tender was issued by the Defence Ministry to the PSU major recently and they have been given three months to respond to it. The programme will help the IAF to replace its fleet of MiG-21s, MiG-23s and MiG-27s which have been either phased out or are set to be phased out in the near future.

The indigenous fighter aircraft programme, fully backed by Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters is set to be a big boost for promoting indigenisation as well as give major business to the small and medium enterprises engaged in defence business across the country, government officials told news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing for the revival of the HAL which has bagged orders for building all types of indigenous fighter aircraft, helicopters along with the engines for them under his government.

The plan to acquire 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter jets was also announced first by the Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on foreign soil in Spain when he told ANI about the mega plans to boost the indigenous fighter aircraft orders.

The decision to buy 97 more of these planes came around after the Air Chief held a review meeting of the indigenous fighter jet programme with all entities involved including HAL. The indigenous content in the new LCA Mark1As is going to be more than 65 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HAL Share Price Today Shares of HAL opened at ₹3,564.65 and were locked at over three per cent upper circuit to hit a fresh 52-week high-mark of ₹3,677, before settling 2.05 per cent higher at ₹3,637.90 apiece on the BSE. According to Trendlyne data, HAL has given better returns compared to Nifty 50 and Sensex in the last one year. In the past one month, HAL gave 11.34 per cent returns, against 0.11 per cent and 0.17 per cent returns by Nifty 50 and Sensex respectively.

In the last one year, HAL has given 158.8 per cent returns to investors as against 27.78 per cent and 24.06 per cent returns by Nifty 50 and Sensex respectively. HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of a wide range of products including, aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures.

Brokerage maintains ‘hold’ on HAL stock Domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said that the issue of the tender improves visibility on HAL’s order inflow and long-term execution. The brokerage believes that HAL is a long-term play on the growing strength and modernization of India’s air defence due to the following factors:

-It is the primary supplier of India’s military aircraft-Long-term sustainable demand opportunity owing to government’s push on indigenous procurement in defence-Leap in HAL’s technological capabilities due to development of advanced platforms (Tejas etc)-Robust order book with further five-year pipeline of over ₹2 trillion -Improvement in profitability via scale and operating leverage.

''The stock is trading at a P/E of 39.9x/35.2x on FY25/26E earnings. We have a 'hold' rating on the stock,'' said Prabhudas Lilladher in its analysis today.

