HAL stock in focus after India, France begin talks for ₹50,000-crore Rafale Marine fighter jet deal
The French delegation will include representatives from their defence ministry and industry, including officials from Dassault Aviation and Thales, the original equipment manufacturers.
The shares of defence and aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are likely to remain in focus among market investors on Wednesday after contract negotiations for the ₹50,000 crore deal between the governments of India and France, involving 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets are set to commence on May 30 with the arrival of a high-level French delegation, according to a report by news agency ANI.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started