Hamas likely profited from Israel stock markets over short selling ahead of October terror attacks: US-based study
The Hamas terror group may have gained substantial profits from Israel stock markets ahead of the deadly October 7 terrorist attack as some traders may have had prior knowledge of the looming massacre and used it to short sell Israeli companies. A new study conducted by US-based researchers titled ‘Trading on Terror?’ found that bets placed (in short selling) against Israeli companies spiked significantly five days ahead of the Hamas attack.
