Hamps Bio IPO Update: The initial public offering (IPO) of Hamps Bio, which opened for bidding on Friday, December 13, received strong investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 8.79 times by 4:00 p.m., as per exchange data.

The retail investor segment saw robust demand, with subscriptions reaching 15.83 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 1.75 times. Notably, there was no allocation for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for purchasing plant and machinery for its FMCG division, enhancing brand visibility and awareness, and meeting general corporate expenses.

Hamps Bio IPO issue details 1. Hamps Bio IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Friday, December 13, and will conclude on Tuesday, December 17.

2. Hamps Bio IPO Price: The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹51 per equity share.

3. Hamps Bio IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹6.22 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 12.22 lakh shares.

4. Hamps Bio IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹1,02,000 for retail investors.

5. Hamps Bio IPO reservation: The IPO offers 5.79 lakh shares to non-institutional buyers and 5.79 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Hamps Bio IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Wednesday, December 18. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, December 19, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Hamps Bio IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the BSE SME on Friday, December 20.

8. Hamps Bio IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of Rajputana Biodiesel IPO on Tuesday was ₹21, suggesting that the stock may list ₹21 above the issue price of 51, which is at ₹72.

9. Hamps Bio IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the Hamps Bio IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Hamps Bio IPO is Pure Broking.

10. Hamps Bio business overview: The company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products (“Pharma”) across a wide range of dosages, including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oil, gel, and powder used as medicine and nutrition supplements, as well as the manufacturing of freeze-dried and frozen products (“FDFP” or “FMCG Division”) such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

It sells its products through more than 50 distributors’ networks as of March 31, 2024, and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.eu, Flipkart, and Jio Mart. It sells its pharma products primarily in 8 states and union territories and our FDFP products primarily in 4 countries and 22 states and union territories, as per the company's DRHP report.