Stock Market Today: Hamps Bio share price declined 5% in the morning trades on Friday to hit lower price band or the lower circuit. Hamps Bio share price on Thursday had ended with gains of 5%.

Hamps Bio share price opened at ₹91.59 on the BSE on Friday, 5% lower than the previous close of ₹96.41 on Thursday. The Hamps Bio share price had hit upper circuit on Thursday

Hamps Bio share price remains volatile after seeing a strong listing recently. Hamos Bio shares were listed at ₹96.9 per share on the BSE on 20 December , a stellar 90 percent over the IPO Price.

Hamps Bio Share price thereafter had hit highs of ₹107.20 on 24 December 2024. However Hamps Bio Share price now hat hit lows of ₹91.59 and is trading below the listing price