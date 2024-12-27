Stock Market Today: Hamps Bio share price declined 5% in the morning trades on Friday to hit lower price band or the lower circuit. Hamps Bio share price on Thursday had ended with gains of 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamps Bio share price opened at ₹91.59 on the BSE on Friday, 5% lower than the previous close of ₹96.41 on Thursday. The Hamps Bio share price had hit upper circuit on Thursday

Hamps Bio share price remains volatile after seeing a strong listing recently. Hamos Bio shares were listed at ₹96.9 per share on the BSE on 20 December , a stellar 90 percent over the IPO Price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamps Bio Share price thereafter had hit highs of ₹107.20 on 24 December 2024. However Hamps Bio Share price now hat hit lows of ₹91.59 and is trading below the listing price

Hamps Bio IPO iwas a fixed price issue of ₹6.22 crores and the issue was entirely a fresh issue of 12.20 lakh shares. The Hamps Bio IPO price was set at ₹ 51 per share with minimum lot size for an application being 2000 shares

The Public offer that opened on December 13, 2024 and ended on December 17, 2024 , saw shares list on the BSE on 20 December {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hamps Bio IPO received a strong repsonse as the issue was subscribed 1,057 times. The public issue was subscribed 1,342.04 times in the retail category.

The Investors did see strong listing gans , however the Hamps Bio share price has now slipped below the listing price , though is still trading above the IPO price

Hamps Bio Limited was founded in 2007 and is involved in the marketing and sale of pharmaceutical products, including nutritional supplements, tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, and oil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The business sells its goods via a network of more than 50 distributors and online marketplaces, such as Jio Mart, Flipkart, and Amazon (US, Canada, and EU). Eight states and union territories see sales of pharmaceutical products by Hanps Biod , whereas 22 states and union territories and 6 countries sees supply of freeze-dried products and frozen goods.

The company's business is divided into two segments:

Pharmaceuticals: The company's pharmaceutical products are marketed under the "Hamps" brand. The range includes tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, and powders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The second segment is the Freeze-dried and Frozen products

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.