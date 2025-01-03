Continuing their winning run for the second trading session on Friday, January 3, shares of Hamps Bio, the recent debutant on Dalal Street, were locked at a 5% upper circuit limit at ₹81.86 apiece.

The company’s shares made a stellar stock market debut on December 20, listing at ₹96.9, a 90% premium to the issue price of ₹51. The stock extended its rally to end the first day with a gain of 99.5%, settling at ₹101.7 apiece.

Following this remarkable listing on exchanges, the stock witnessed some profit booking, leading to a decline to ₹75 apiece. However, it recovered in the previous trading session and continued the upward momentum in today’s session.

At current levels, the stock is trading 60.5% higher than its IPO price. The issue, which opened for subscription between December 13 and December 17, received a robust response from investors, being subscribed 1,057 times. The company raised ₹6.22 crore through this issue by offering 12.22 lakh shares at ₹51 each.

Financial performance In terms of financials, the company ended FY24 with a net profit of ₹50 lakh, a notable improvement compared to ₹36 lakh in FY23. Revenue for FY23 and FY24 stood at ₹5.58 crore and ₹6.48 crore, respectively.

About Hamps Bio The company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical formulation products across a wide range of dosages, including tablets, syrups, capsules, injectables, oil, gel, and powder, used as medicines and nutritional supplements. It also manufactures freeze-dried and frozen products (FDFP), such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

Hamps Bio sells its products through a network of more than 50 distributors as of March 31, 2024, and e-commerce platforms, including Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.eu, Flipkart, and JioMart. Its pharma products are primarily sold in eight states and union territories in India, while its FDFP products are sold in four countries and 22 states and union territories, according to the company’s DRHP report.

