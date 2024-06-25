Happiest Minds crashes nearly 10% after 8.3% equity changes hands via block deal
Happiest Minds Technologies shares plunged 9.5% in morning deals after a block deal worth ₹1,076 crore. Reports suggested the company's promoter was likely to sell a 6% stake.
Shares of Happiest Minds Technologies crashed 9.5 percent in morning deals on Tuesday following a massive block deal worth ₹1,076 crore. Approximately 1.27 crore shares or 8.3 percent equity of the company changed hands at an average price of ₹847 per share in early deals today.
